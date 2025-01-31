"My Mother Is 78": Priyanka Gandhi Defends Sonia Gandhi Over President Row

Amid row over Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks about President Droupadi Murmu after the latter's Parliament address today, Priyanka Gandhi has come to her mother's defence, insisting that the comments were being misinterpreted.

The controversy stems from a video clip in which Sonia Gandhi, speaking informally with her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, commented on President Murmu's apparent exhaustion following her speech.

"The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was heard saying.

The remark, interpreted by BJP leaders as derogatory, has triggered the latest flashpoint between the ruling party and the Congress.

As the backlash mounted, Priyanka Gandhi said that there was no ill intent behind her mother's words.

"My mother is a 78-year-old lady, she has simply said that 'the President read such a long speech and she must have been tired, poor thing'. She fully respects the President of India. I think it is very unfortunate that this kind of thing is twisted by the media. They both are two respected people and older than us. She means no disrespect. BJP should first apologise for pushing into a gorge," she said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Sonia Gandhi's remarks on President Murmu and her speech, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "My mother is a 70-80 years old lady, she has simply said that 'the President read such a long speech and she must have been tired, poor thing'...she fully… pic.twitter.com/Kmi2GCsgz5 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Response

The President's office issued a formal statement condemning the remarks, calling them "unacceptable" and stating that they "clearly hurt the dignity of the high office."

"Rashtrapati Bhavan would like to clarify that nothing could be farther from the truth. The President was not tired at any point. Indeed, she has believed that speaking up for the marginalized communities, for women and farmers, as she was doing during the course of her address, can never be tiring," the statement read.

The statement also suggested that Congress leaders may not be well-acquainted with Hindi idioms and discourse, possibly leading to a misunderstanding.

"In any case, such comments are in poor taste, unfortunate, and entirely avoidable," it concluded.

BJP Demands Apology

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have condemned Sonia Gandhi's remarks, accusing the Congress of maintaining a feudal and elitist mindset that disrespects India's first tribal President.

"Both Congress and AAP display arrogance. AAP acts as if they own Delhi, while the Congress family's arrogance was on full display today. Sonia Gandhi's comments were totally inappropriate, calling President Droupadi Murmu 'a poor thing' after saying she looked tired and gave a boring speech. This remark insults not just the President but also every poor and tribal community," said PM Modi.

BJP president JP Nadda described the remarks as "deeply disrespectful" and called for an unconditional apology.

"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. While the President was highlighting the government's achievements, the opposition-driven by its feudal mindset-chose instead to mock the empowerment of backward classes and women, a transformation brought about under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," Mr Nadda said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded the same.

"Our President, a tribal woman, is not weak. Droupadi Murmu has worked extensively for the country and society in ways they [Congress leaders] cannot even imagine. They should apologise to her," Mr Rijiju said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan echoed similar sentiments, calling the remarks an "unprecedented insult to the President."