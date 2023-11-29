'Best-Suited To Fight for India's Soul': Sonia Gandhi Endorses M Kharge

Congress's Sonia Gandhi officially endorsed Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and expressed hope that the party leaders will concur. Mr Kharge had taken over the party's top post from Mrs Gandhi last year after an election that he contested on the Gandhis' suggestion.

Speaking at the launch of a book on Mr Kharge's public life where she was the Chief Guest, Mrs Gandhi said he is "best suited in fighting for India's soul".

Mr Kharge, Mrs Gandhi said, has always "placed the party organisation above his personal interest".

"Today he holds the Congress party at a crucial juncture... Those in power are subverting all those institutions, systems, and principles by which India has thrived since independence... As a strong organizational leader, Mallikarjun Kharge is best suited to lead the Congress party," she said in her address.

This is the first time Mrs Gandhi endorsed Mr Kharge's leadership for the 2024 election.

Though she handed over the party baton to him last year, there was speculation whether Rahul Gandhi would be projected as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the united opposition. The speculation was based on the premise that the Congress would jockey for the pole position in the INDIA alliance, especially after its victory in Karnataka earlier this year.

Under Mr Kharge's leadership, though, the Congress has played by the book in the Opposition alliance.

It has consistently taken a backseat and managed to close the gap with a few of its bitterest critics, including Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In an interview to NDTV earlier this month, Mr Kharge had underscored that the INDIA alliance will not project any person for the Prime Minister's post.