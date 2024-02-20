Sonia Gandhi Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.comAlso ReadBJP Chief, 3 Party Candidates Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From GujaratKarnataka Congress' "Horse-Trading" Jab In Battle For 4th Rajya Sabha SeatOn Yuzvendra Chahal's Shock RCB Release, Ex-Director Mike Hesson's Big RevelationTrack Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world. Watch Live News:Follow Us:Sonia GandhiRajya SabhaRajasthan