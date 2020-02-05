Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Ganga Ram Hospital

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Ganga Ram Hospital

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening (File)

New Delhi:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said.

Mr Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

"She has recovered from stomach infection and was discharged today morning. Her condition was stable at the time of discharge," Dr D S Rana, the chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

Comments
Sonia Gandhi

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News