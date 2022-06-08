Sonia Gandhi Asks For 3 Weeks To Appear Before Probe Agency: Sources

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will receive fresh summons for questioning in the National Herald case after three weeks, sources in the Enforcement Directorate has told NDTV. Mrs Gandhi, who tested positive for Covid on June 2 and is in isolation, was expected to turn up for questioning at the agency offices today.

But yesterday, she sought more time citing Covid and said she can move out only after being cleared by the doctor. Her latest test report has not declared her as Covid-negative.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Mrs Gandhi and her son, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to appear before it in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The case also involves allegations of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited -- which ran the newspaper -- by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

Rahul Gandhi, too, had sought more time from the agency for his appearance, citing a tour abroad. He will appear for questioning on Monday.

The Congress today said the Gandhis will appear before the Enforcement Directorate as they have "nothing to hide".

"We are a law-abiding party. We follow rules. So, if they have been summoned, of course, they we will go. We have nothing to hide," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was quoted as saying news agency Press Trust of India.

"We are not like them (the BJP). We remember when Mr Amit Shah was running around in 2002 to 2013... They will learn some lessons from us on what kind of people who adhere to the path of truth are. They should learn from us," Mr Khera said.