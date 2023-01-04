Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital With Viral Infection

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi today for treatment of viral respiratory infection.

Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital in the morning, sources told Press Trust of India.

The hospital issued a health bulletin later, reported news agency PTI.

"Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team. Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection," said Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the hospital's board of management.

Sources told Press Trust of India that Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 am on Wednesday after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not, however, join Rahul Gandhi at the yatra's resumption.



