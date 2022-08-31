Man Accused Of Stealing Sonali Phogat's Gadgets Caught In Haryana

Sonali Phogat murder investigation: Five people have so far been arrested in the case.

Haryana's Hisar Police today detained a man in connection with the alleged murder case of Sonali Phogat after her family accused him of taking a laptop and mobile phone from the BJP leader's farmhouse.

The district police have recovered the items and are now questioning the suspect.

Meanwhile, a Goa Police team also reached the Hisar district today to investigate the case. The team first went to the Sadar police station and later visited Sonali Phogat's farmhouse to collect evidence related to the case.

The Goa police will also visit a residential property in Gurugram which is allegedly owned by Sonali Phogat's aide Sudhir Sangwan, a key accused in the murder case.

The family is still insisting on transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, days after both Haryana and Goa governments had assured them of the same.

Five people have so far been arrested in the case.

The Haryana BJP leader's associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who were arrested on Thursday, have been sent to 10 days in police custody.

The police have so far interrogated more than 25 people, including the staff at the restaurant, the resort where Ms Phogat was staying, the hospital where she was declared brought dead, and her driver.

Ms Phogat was forced to drink methamphetamine drugs (meth) by the accused at the famous restaurant-cum-nightclub Curlie on Anjuna beach, the police have said, citing security camera footage and confessions.

She "felt uneasy" and could barely walk on her own after drinking it, and was taken to the hotel, Grand Leonny, by her associates where they were staying. The BJP leader was taken to St Anthony's Hospital next morning, where she was declared brought dead.