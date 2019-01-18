Son Of BSF Jawan Who Made 'Bad Food' Videos Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

Tej Pratap Yadav had made videos carping about poor food served to the troops on the frontlines.

The son of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable dismissed from service for posting videos criticising the quality of food served to soldiers has been found dead at their home in Haryana's Rewari.

Sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav's 22-year-old son Rohit was found in a locked room of the family's home with a gun in his hands. The police say the family called to report a suicide.

"We received a call that Rohit has committed suicide. At the crime spot, we discovered that the room was locked from inside. The body was lying on the bed. There was a pistol in his hands," said a police officer.

Tej Bahadur Yadav was away at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Kumbha Mela, said the police. "We have informed him," the officer said.

In 2017, the BSF had set up a court of inquiry against Tej Pratap Yadav after his videos carping about poor food -- "watery dal and burnt chapatis" -- served to the troops on the frontlines surfaced online. His videos went so viral that the home ministry ordered an investigation and even the Prime Minister's Office asked for a report.

Mr Yadav was shifted out of the Line of Control as the controversy escalated, and later dismissed on charges of making false claims. Alleging persecution, Mr Yadav also put out a video complaining that the authorities hadn't really probed his allegations.

Nearly a year later in April last, the BSF commissioned an assessment by the Defence Research and Development Organisation of meals served to jawans and officers of the paramilitary force.