'Some Take His Autograph, Some Call Him Boss': E Shinde On PM Modi

"PM Modi is working for the development of the country," said Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that it was a matter of pride for the country when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is respected globally by world leaders who take his autograph, "call him boss" and even "touch his feet".

Eknath Shinde was speaking at the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune.

"The heads of different countries treat the Prime Minister with so much respect, we have seen it. Some take his autograph, some call him boss and others bow to him in respect," said Eknath Shinde in his address with the PM on the dias.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stalwart Sharad Pawar was also present on the dias during the event.

After receiving the award, the PM said on stage that he will donate the prize money to the Namami Gange project. Later, the PM flagged off metro services and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Eknath Shinde said in the past nine months prime minister had visited the state four times and inaugurated many developments works. "It gives us a lot of energy," the chief minister said.

"Double engine government has been working for the development of the country and now one more engine has been connected for the development of the state," Eknath Shinde said

"PM Modi is working for the development of the country. He has made us proud but also outside the country", CM said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Central government is striving to achieve a one trillion-dollar economy.

The Maharashtra government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Eknath Shinde is an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

