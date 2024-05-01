Some People Made Me Stranger In My Party: Ex Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Mr Vij took on the INDIA bloc, saying they have neither a leader nor any policy (File)

Former Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said some people have made him a stranger in his party.

"Mana kuch logo ne mujhe meri party mein he begana bana diya hai, parantu kayee baar begane apno say bhi zyada kaam kar jaate hai, (It may be true that some people have made me a stranger in my party, but sometimes strangers do more work than own people)," the six-time Ambala Cantt MLA said here without taking any names.

He was addressing a gathering before the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Ambala parliamentary seat Banto Kataria filed her nomination papers.

Mr Vij was earlier said to be upset with the BJP for not keeping him in the loop when the party decided to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister in March and bring Nayab Singh Saini in his place.

Mr Vij later also did not find a place in the cabinet led by Mr Saini. The senior BJP leader had also kept away from Mr Saini's swearing-in ceremony in March.

He has confined his electioneering in the Lok Sabha polls to the Ambala Cantonment constituency.

Mr Vij appealed to the people that if they feel that he has carried out development of Ambala Cantonment then they should show their strength in this election and make BJP candidate Banto Kataria victorious with a big margin.

Banto Kataria is wife of former Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria, who was the Ambala MP and passed away last year.

During his speech, Mr Vij took on the INDIA bloc, saying they have neither a leader nor any policy.

Targeting the Congress, he said everyone knows whenever they got a chance to rule they allegedly indulged in loot.

He said on the other hand the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Modi has taken the country on path to progress during past ten years.

When Mr Vij was addressing the gathering at Ambala Cantonment here, Saini and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)