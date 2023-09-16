"Some People Are...": Anurag Thakur's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi

Till now Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been silent on this.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had granted permission to some of their people to "destroy" the Constitution of the country.

"Some people are not happy with the development of the country...They want to destroy the Constitution...Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have given permission to these people to do so...Constitution nowhere states that one has the right to humiliate any religion," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Mr Thakur on Thursday said that the Congress party is ashamed of Sanatana Dharma and that they want to end Sanatana Dharma.

In his address to the public in Bhilwara's Shahpura, Mr Thakur said, "Congress is ashamed of Sanatana Dharma, they want to end Sanatana Dharma, they want to insult Hindus and they want to crush the Constitution."

He further added, "Every day Congress and leaders of their supporting parties say that they will end Sanatana Dharma. They have now also started boycotting journalists and have started filing complaints. Whether it is in Chennai or Bengal, they are filing complaints out of fear."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday hit out at opposition bloc INDIA and alleged that the agenda of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is to "abuse and disrespect" Sanatan Dharma.

While addressing the public at the flag-off ceremony of the Parivartan yatra BJP president said that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have formulated an agenda to abuse and disrespect Sanatan Dharma.

"Nowadays, there have been many talks on Sanatana Dharma. On 1st September this INDI alliance held a meeting in Mumbai. On 3rd September their strong ally DMK's Chief's son Udhayanidhi Stalin insulted Sanatan Dharma. The next day on September 4, Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge who is also Minister in the Karnataka government disrespects Sanatan Dharma," Mr Nadda said."

Till now Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been silent on this. I allege that both mother and son have formulated the agenda to abuse and disrespect Sanatan Dharma in the Mumbai meeting which is handed over to DMK and other parties. This is the agenda of Mata Sonia and Beta Rahul," he added.

