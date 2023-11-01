Solution To Taliban Is Bajrang Bali's Mace: Yogi Adityanath In Rajasthan

Yogi Adityanath Rajasthan Government over the increasing cases of crime against women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew parallels between the Israel-Gaza war and the Congress Vs BJP fight in Rajasthan.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar, Yogi Adityanath said, "Are you watching, how the Taliban mindset is being crushed in Gaza? Hitting the target and crushing it with precision".

He further said that the solution to the Taliban is Bajrang Bali's mace.

Launching an attack on the Rajasthan Congress, Yogi Adityanath said, "Anarchy, hooliganism and terrorism are a curse to the society. When politics gets caught up in them, it affects the civilized society".

Attacking Congress, Yogi Adityanath said "Sardar Patel made Kashmir an integral part of India, but Congress leader Jawaharlal Nehru created problems here too, due to which terrorism spread. After this, when the BJP government came, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah made Kashmir problem-free. Steps were taken to eradicate terrorism from there."

He also slammed the Rajasthan Government over the increasing cases of crime against women in the state.

"Remember if Congress is successful then sisters and daughters will be exploited due to Taliban mentality" he alleged.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying the state is getting a bad name due to cases of atrocities against women and Dalits and people want that BJP should come to power in the assembly polls later this year.

Addressing a rally in Chittorgarh, PM Modi said every woman and daughter of Rajasthan is saying that BJP will come to power and bring about women's security.

"The Congress government in Rajasthan has destroyed the state in the past 5 years. It pains me that the state tops the crime list... A maximum number of cases of crime against women are from Rajasthan... Is this why you voted for Congress?... Congress left no stone unturned in looting the state," he said.

