Solution To Naga Political Issue At Final Stage: BJP Chief At Poll Rally

BJP president JP Nadda said the solution to the Naga political issue is in the final stage

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the solution to the Naga political issue is in the final stage as the Narendra Modi government is tirelessly working on it.

Addressing an election rally here, Nadda also said that the commitments given to Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation which was seeking a separate state will be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eager to resolve the Naga political issue while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tirelessly worked on it. It has come to the final stage," the BJP president said at the rally held in support of the candidates of the BJP and ally NDPP.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along are witnesses that the Centre has taken lots of efforts to solve the decades-old issue, he said.

Released the BJP's manifesto for Nagaland Assembly Election 2023. This Sankalp Patra of the BJP, encompasses a robust roadmap for the state's all-round holistic development & outlines the means to achieve continued progress, prosperity and peace in Nagaland. pic.twitter.com/oi2DzAfgZX — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 14, 2023

To find a solution to the decades-old problem, the Centre government has been holding separate negotiations with NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Group (NNPG), comprising at least seven groups, since 2017.

The Modi government inked a Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and Agreed Position with NNPGs in 2017. However, the final solution is yet to be attained with NSCN-IM remaining adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

On the separate statehood demand of Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), he said that they have been discussing the issue with the Union Home Minister and whatever commitment has been given will be followed in letter and spirit.

The ENPO, which has been demanding a separate state - Frontier Nagaland - comprising six districts of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamatore and Noklak, had given a poll boycott call to press for their demand. They, however, withdrew it earlier this month.

"We understand the national commitment but also understand the regional aspirations of the Nagas and we have to assimilate and go forward," he said.

Nadda said the BJP is committed to go forward for the next five years under the leadership of Rio, also the NDPP president, in the northeastern state.

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting the February 27 assembly election with a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

Rio, who was also present at the rally, conveyed gratitude for the Centre's support to the Nagaland government and assuring a firm coalition between the NDPP and BJP.

"We have come to the last part of the first term which has been successful and provided a stable government giving out the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Northeast," he said.

However, Rio regretted that a solution to the Naga political issue is yet to be reached though MLAs of all parties came together.

"The 60 members of the assembly came together to run an opposition-less government to show our commitment that we want a solution. But, I hope if we continue to work with dedication and commitment, a solution will be achieved as the prime minister and the Union home minister have shown the commitment to the solution," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)