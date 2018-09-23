Solider's Wife Joins Army As Lieutenant After He Was Killed On Duty

Neeru Sambyal complete 49 weeks of training before she was inducted into the army.

The wife of an army solider who was killed while on duty has joined the force after successfully completing her training. Neeru Sambyal has joined the Indian Army as a lieutenant three years after her husband was killed.

Ms Sambyal's daughter was just two when her rifleman Ravinder was killed in April 2015. She had married him in April 2013.

Speaking about her struggles and motivation behind the decision, Lt. Neeru said, " My husband was in the infantry. It was really difficult to accept the reality after he got martyred. But for me, my daughter is my inspiration. I never wanted her to feel the absence of her father and wished to fill for both roles, of a father and mother."

This is what motivated Ms Sambyal to complete 49 weeks of training. She was commissioned on September 8. "Being in the army, one has to be mentally strong as there are times when one has to face situations where physical strength won't matter much," she said.

Neeru Sambyal had the full support of her family to achieve her mission.

Delighted at his daughter's success, Sambyal's father Darshan Singh Slathia said, "I am very happy and proud of her achievement. I did whatever it took to support her. Her maternal family also deserves credit for the same. It was my daughter's choice to join the army.

Initially, it was a little difficult for us to accept her decision but after consultations, we decided to support her wholeheartedly in achieving her dreams. During her journey of becoming an officer, the Commanding Officer of my late son-in-law also provided great support."

Neeru Sambyal competed with 26 women during her Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) selection exam, her father said.