Sole Chopper Crash Survivor Continues To Be Critical, But Stable: Report

Officials said Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support system. (File)

Group Captain Varun Singh's medical condition continues to be critical but he is stable, an Indian Air Force official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, IAF officials on anonymity said, "Group Captain Varun Singh's medical condition continues to be critical but he is stable. He is on life support system in Bangalore command hospital."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday visited the Command Hospital in Bengaluru and enquired about the health of IAF group captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the military chopper crash.

On Thursday, Group Captain Singh was shifted to Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington's Military Hospital for further treatment.

The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

Those who died in the crash also included the CDS's Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

On Friday, the bodies of General Rawat, his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital.

