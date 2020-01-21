Soldiers Carry Pregnant Woman For 6 Km On Cot In Chhattisgarh

CRPF men carried the women on a cot for over 6 Kilometres.

A CRPF team on Tuesday rescued a pregnant woman from a remote Chhattisgarh village and carried her on a cot for over 6 Kilometres to get her admitted to a hospital, officials said.

They said a squad of the 85th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was out on patrol when they came across an expecting woman in the Padeda village of Bijapur district.

The woman was in pain and the locals told the CRPF men that she urgently required medical care.

The patrol team had some first aid medicines with them but they were not sufficient to alleviate the woman's pain and hence it was immediately decided to lift her in a cot and take her to a hospital, they said.

The personnel carried her for over 6 kms on a dust track to reach the road from where she was transferred to a vehicle.

Officials said the woman, identified as Ms Boodi, was later admitted to the government hospital at Bijapur district headquarters where she is under observation of doctors.