Soldier Killed In Pak Shelling Along Line Of Control In J&K's Rajouri

Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled forward posts in Nowshera sector. (Representational image)

A 36-year old Army personnel was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in the early hours.

Havildar Sambur Gurung was injured in the firing and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated, resulting in exchanges, they said.

A defence spokesman said, "Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty".

This is the third day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire. Pakistani troops heavily shelled forward areas and villages in several sectors of Poonch district during the last two days, leaving two women dead.