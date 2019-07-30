Artillery Duel Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire

The ceasefire violation began at 1 pm (Representational photo)

India and Pakistan are exchanging heavy artillery fire at the Tangdhar sector near the Line of Control in north Kashmir after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement this afternoon.

An Indian soldier died in mortar firing in Tangdhar; Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in Pharkian and Sunderbani sectors around 1 pm.

In retaliatory fire by India, two Pakistani soldiers have been killed.

More details are awaited.



