Artillery Duel Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire

All India | | Updated: July 30, 2019 16:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Artillery Duel Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire

The ceasefire violation began at 1 pm (Representational photo)


New Delhi: 

India and Pakistan are exchanging heavy artillery fire at the Tangdhar sector near the Line of Control in north Kashmir after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement this afternoon.

An Indian soldier died in mortar firing in Tangdhar; Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in Pharkian and Sunderbani sectors around 1 pm.

In retaliatory fire by India, two Pakistani soldiers have been killed. 

More details are awaited.
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ceasefire violationIndian Army
हिंदी में पढ़ें

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Muthulakshmi ReddiVG SiddharthaUnnaoTriple Talaq BillRavi ShastriBigg Boss TamilCCD SharePNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProVivo S1Vivo Z1 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................