Soldier Killed, 2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Fierce Encounter In Kashmir

Kulgam encounter: A terrorist was shot dead in the south Kashmir district this morning

A soldier was killed and two terrorists were shot dead in a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam this morning. The gunfight broke out after the terrorists fired at a team of the Army, state police and CRPF that was conducting a cordon and search operation in the south Kashmir district 70 km from Srinagar.

After a five-hour encounter, two terrorists hiding in a house were shot dead.

Two more encounters broke out at Tral in Pulwama district. The police said a terrorist has been found hiding at house in a village in the district. The encounter is underway.