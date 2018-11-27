Soldier Killed, 2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Fierce Encounter In Kashmir

Kulgam encounter: The gunfight broke out after the terrorists fired at a team of the security forces that was conducting a cordon and search operation in the south Kashmir district 70 km from Srinagar

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 27, 2018 08:07 IST
Srinagar: 

A soldier was killed and two terrorists were shot dead in a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam this morning. The gunfight broke out after the terrorists fired at a team of the Army, state police and CRPF that was conducting a cordon and search operation in the south Kashmir district 70 km from Srinagar.

After a five-hour encounter, two terrorists hiding in a house were shot dead.

Two more encounters broke out at Tral in Pulwama district. The police said a terrorist has been found hiding at house in a village in the district. The encounter is underway.

