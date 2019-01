Sources said the soldier will now be interrogated by intelligence officials. (Representational)

A soldier was allegedly found to be passing sensitive information to operatives of Pakistan spy agency ISI after being honey-trapped on social media, the Army confirmed today. He has been arrested by the Rajasthan police and produced in court.

The soldier was posted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. He will now be interrogated by intelligence officials, sources said.

More details are awaited.