Sohrabuddin Sheikh Case: The 22 Accused Who Were Freed By Court Today

Sohrabuddin Sheikh was killed in an alleged "fake encounter" near Gandhinagar in November 2005

Here is a list of the 22 people acquitted by a special CBI court in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. They were accused of killing Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati.

Abdul Rehman: Was then police inspector in Rajasthan and, according to CBI, was part of the team which kidnapped Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Kausar Bi and the one who fired at Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

Narainsinh Dabhi: Was then inspector with Gujarat ATS and was accused of being part of the team which allegedly killed Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

Mukeshkumar Parmar: Was then deputy SP in Gujarat ATS and was accused of being part of the team which allegedly killed Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

Himanshusingh Rajawat: Was then sub-inspector of Rajasthan police and was accused of being part of the team that allegedly killed Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

Shyamsingh Charan: He was then sub-inspector of Rajasthan police and was accused of allegedly firing at Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

Rajendra Jeerawala: He was the owner of a farm house in Gujarat and according to CBI, had knowledge that his farm house was used by policemen to keep Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Kausar Bi and facilitated their illegal detention.

Ashish Pandya: Was then sub-inspector with the Gujarat Police and was accused of shooting Tulsiram Prajapati.

Ghattamaneni S Rao: Was then sub-inspector with Andhra Pradesh police and escorted Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Kausar Bi from Andhra Pradesh to Gujarat.

Yudhvir Singh, Kartar Singh, Narayansingh Chauhan, Jethasingh Solanki, Kanjibhai Kutchi, Vinodkumar Limbachiya Kiransingh Chauhan and Karansingh Sisodiya: CBI said they were part of the joint team of Gujarat and Rajasthan police which allegedly killed Tulsiram Prajapati.

Ajaykumar Parmar and Santram Sharma: Were then constables with the Gujarat police and allegedly part of the team which took Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife to Gujarat.

Balkrishna Chaubey: He was then Gujarat ATS inspector and as per CBI, was present at the spot where Sohrabuddin Sheikh was killed. CBI said he helped in disposing of Kausar Bi's body.

Ramanbhai K Patel: Was investigating officer with Gujarat CID and accused by CBI of 'wrongful probe' in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

Naresh V Chauhan: Was then sub-inspector with Gujarat police and as per CBI, was present at the farm house where Kausar Bi was kept and also at the spot where her body was disposed.

Vijaykumar Rathod: Was then Gujarat ATS inspector and accused of being part of conspiracy to dispose of Kauser Bi's body.

