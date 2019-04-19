Sohrabuddin Sheikh's Brother Challenges Acquittals In Fake Encounter Case

Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife were killed in an alleged fake encounter in 2006.

Rubabuddin Sheikh, brother of gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh who was killed in an alleged fake encounter along with his wife and an associate, has filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court, challenging the acquittal of all 22 accused in the case.

On Thursday, Rubabuddin Sheikh said that he had wanted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file appeal against the acquittals but since the agency made no move he filed the appeal himself.

In December 2018, a special CBI court acquitted the 22 accused, observing that the prosecution had failed to establish a cogent case to suggest that there was a conspiracy to kill Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife

The court had said that while there is no denying that Sohrabuddin Shaikh and the other two had been killed, "going by the evidence on record, the court could not conclude that the present accused persons could be questioned, or, held accountable for those deaths.

The accused in the case were mainly police officers, present and former, from Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Rubabuddin Sheikh had also written to the Union government in January this year, requesting that the CBI appeal against the ruling.

According to the CBI, Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsi Prajapati were abducted by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad in November 2005. While Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife were allegedly killed by Gujarat police officials, Tulsi Prajapati was killed by Rajasthan and Gujarat police officials in 2006.

