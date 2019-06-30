Social Media Must Not Be Used To Spread Fake News: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee stressed that social media should be used for the good of mankind.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday stressed that social media should be used for the good of mankind.

On world Social Media Day, Ms Banerjee also said that social media should not be used to spread fake news and misinformation.

"Today is World #SocialMediaDay. Social media should be used for the good of mankind. It must not misused by anyone to spread dangerous #fakenews and misinformation," she tweeted.

