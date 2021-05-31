'Why Do Small Kids...': 6-Year-Old's Complaint To PM About Online Classes

The video of the six-year-old girl was shared widely on social media.

Millions across the world have been forced to stay indoors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has also led to changes in daily routines for people across age groups. While lakhs of students across the country are studying online, a six-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir is not too happy with classes that stretch for long hours. She has decided to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, a journalist, shared her video and wrote, "A six-year-old Kashmiri girl's complaint to PM Narendra Modi regarding long hours of online classes and too much school work."

In the 45-second clip, the girl says her classes begin at 10 am and continue till 2 pm.

She says, "There is English, Mathematics, Urdu and EVS. And then there is computer class as well".

"There's so much work for kids," the young girl said, using hand gestures to show the stress she faces every day.

"Why do small kids have to deal with so much work, Modi Sahab?" the kid asked. After a few seconds of silence, she said, "What can be done? Assalamualaikum, Modi Sahab, Bye."

The clip, which was posted on Twitter on Saturday, got over 57,000 views and 5,000 likes. Not just that, nearly 1,200 users have retweeted the video and many others have reacted to her complaint.

A user wrote the "cuteness level" was more than the “altitude of Himalayas.”

"What a cutie. Modi ji, are you listening to the woes of this young girl who is representing many young minds? Save them from this torture called online classes," wrote another.

Then, there was one who shed light on something extremely crucial to learning among the kids. He said: "We need to understand how this pandemic has affected innocent children badly".

"A child should be made excited for studies instead of making them feel exhausted. So sad to see her like that," the tweet read.

Cutest ????. But we need to understand how this pandemic has affected the innocent children badly.



Some agreed that the concerns raised by the little girl were legitimate and must be looked into.

Here are some more reactions.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded its lowest rise in the daily cases of COVID-19 in 50 days. At least 3,218 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3.29 lakh.