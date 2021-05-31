India Sees Lowest Daily Rise In 50 Days With 1.52 Lakh New Covid Cases: 10 Points

With 2.8 crore total cases, India is just behind the United States (3.32 crore cases) in overall case count. India's positivity rate remained below 10 per cent for the seventh straight day.

Earlier this month, the country's daily Covid cases had hit a global record with 4.14 lakh infections in a day; healthcare system was burdened and hospitals reported shortage of beds and medical supplies. The country, however, has seen a drop in cases in the last two weeks. Daily cases have been below the 2 lakh-mark since Friday.

India has ramped up production of medical oxygen from 900 metric tonne earlier to 9,500 tonne now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing monthly radio address- "Mann Ki Baat". Navy, Air Force and Army are helping India fight the pandemic, the Prime Minister said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday cautioned against letting the guards down even as the state sees a drop in infections. "I don't know when and what date the third wave will come. So we should not let our guard down," he said. The state has extended the restrictions till June 15.

Delhi will begin the process of "unlocking" gradually from today after nearly a month of tough restrictions. Construction activities will be allowed. The national capital's positivity rate, as per latest data, stands at 1.25 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday decided to relax restrictions in districts that currently have less than 600 active Covid cases.

In Jammu and Kashmir, after over five weeks of tough curfew, the government has decided to partially re-open markets from today. Night curfew and weekend restrictions will continue. Officials say shops will be allowed to open on alternate days and public transport will operate with 50 per cent capacity. All education institutions will continue to remain closed.

India has so far administered 21 crore doses; 12 crore doses will be available in June, the government has said amid criticism over slow of vaccination.

India's testing capacity has been ramped up, the government has said. So far, 34.48 crore tests have been conducted.