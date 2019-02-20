Snowfall, Rain Destroy Houses In Jammu and Kashimr's Udhampur

Landslides have affected around 2,500 hectares of land in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

Rain, snowfall over the last one month has destroyed at least nine houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Families who were living in those houses have sought shelter in nearby areas are demanding help from the administration.

Ghulam Hasan, whose house has been destroyed, told news agency ANI, "Due to continuous snowfall and rainfall since last week, a landslide occurred and our houses were completely destroyed. Nine families have been affected by this and we are taking shelter in nearby areas. We want to plead to higher authorities to provide us relief."

Landslides have affected around 2,500 hectares of land.

Families are pleading for help from the administration.

Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Kumar has assured of speedy assistance to the adversely affected families.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Kumar said, many areas have been adversely affected due to rainfall and snowfall and their team is assessing the situation. "Electricity supply is affected; pipelines and roads are also damaged. The continuous spell has done much harm. We will provide immediate relief to the affected families."

Heavy snowfall and rain had thrown daily life out of gear in many areas of the valley. On January 31, fresh snowfall and landslides had forced the Jammu-Srinagar highway, which is the only road link of the state to the rest of the country, to close for traffic.