Jammu And Kashmir Students Missing Exams Due To Snowfall Can Re-Appear

A number of flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport after snowfall in Jammu And Kashmir (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education will provide a chance for all students who missed their examinations due to heavy snowfall to re-appear, an official confirmed.

"All students who missed exams due to heavy snowfall will get another opportunity once the weather improves. BOSE (Board of School Education) has agreed to our request. Same will apply to any further such incidents," Deputy Commissioner of Bandipore district, Shahid Choudhary, said on his official Twitter handle.

The extreme weather conditions prevailing over the state has led to the cancellation of a number of flights in the Srinagar Airport, while also causing severe traffic jams, water-logging and power cuts in most parts of the capital city.

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh also received fresh snowfall in several districts including Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur and others, with the severe weather damaging apple orchids in several parts of Kinnaur district.

Meanwhile, around 70 people were rescued after they were stranded on the Manali-Leh National Highway in Lahaul-Spiti due to closedown of vehicular movement owing to the snowfall on Friday.