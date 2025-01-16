Sniffer Dogs At Saif Ali Khan's Home, 7 Police Teams Searching For Attacker

Sniffer dogs have been deployed and security has been increased outside the building in which actor Saif Ali Khan stays with his family after a knife attack left the actor with six wounds early this morning. Mr Khan was stabbed after he confronted an intruder during an alleged burglary attempt at his house. The intruder fled after the attack and the actor was rushed to Lilavati hospital. He is now out of danger.

While initial information suggested an unauthorized entry into the house, no one was captured on CCTV cameras entering the premises within two hours before the attack. It is now suspected that the attacker was related to one of the house helps who helped him enter the house and that he may have been hiding inside the building, said sources.

A Mumbai Police team is at the 'Satguru Sharan' building probing the attack that has left the film world in shock with opposition parties in Maharashtra questioning the law and order situation in the financial capital. The crime branch has formed seven teams to search for the suspect. Three teams are scouring different areas of the city while one team is going through CCTV footage for any lead. A crime branch team is also on standby to go out of Mumbai if needed.

In a statement hours after the attack, the actor's team said he was injured in the attack, but his family was doing fine. They have also asked the media and his fans to be patient.

Out of the six stab injuries, two were deep wounds and one is near his spine, said doctors treating him.

Mr Khan underwent a two-hour surgery and is now in the recovery room of the operation theatre. He will be shifted to the deluxe suite on the hospital's VIP floor once he is brought out of the operation theatre.