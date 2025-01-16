Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during a burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai Bandra on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The actor has six stabs, out of which two are deep and one is near the spine, said Dr Niraj Uttamani from the Lilavati Hospital. He was operated upon by a team of doctors and a cosmetic surgeon is also attending to him.

As per initial investigation, an intruder barged into Mr Khan's Mumbai house at the Satguru Sharan building, while he was asleep. A fight broke out between the two - actor and burglar - following which the latter stabbed the actor and fled the crime scene.

While one team is scanning CCTV footage of the building, three other teams have left for different areas of Mumbai.