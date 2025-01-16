Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times during a burglary attempt at his residence in Mumbai Bandra on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The actor has six stabs, out of which two are deep and one is near the spine, said Dr Niraj Uttamani from the Lilavati Hospital. He was operated upon by a team of doctors and a cosmetic surgeon is also attending to him.
As per initial investigation, an intruder barged into Mr Khan's Mumbai house at the Satguru Sharan building, while he was asleep. A fight broke out between the two - actor and burglar - following which the latter stabbed the actor and fled the crime scene.
While one team is scanning CCTV footage of the building, three other teams have left for different areas of Mumbai.
Kareena Kapoor Was With Sister, Friends Before Saif Ali Khan Was Attacked
On Wednesday, before the attack on Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan had a dinner date with her sister Karisma Kapoor and her close friends Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. The actress shared a glimpse of their dinner date. The caption read, "Girls night in."
Three Staffers At Saif Ali Khan's Residence Being Interrogated
According to sources, police are interrogating three employees working at Saif Ali Khan's house. An employee working at Mr Khan's house was also injured in the incident.
The Mumbai Crime Branch has been entrusted with the responsibility of a parallel investigation. Seven teams have been formed to search for the suspect.
Jr NTR, Kunal Kohli Express Concern
Actor Jr NTR and director Kunal Kohli have expressed concern over the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan and wished speedy recovery to the actor who is undergoing treatment at the Lilavati Hospital.
Mr Kohli said the incident is shocking and it was very brave of the actor to fight back. He questioned how an intruder could enter the high-profile building, emphasising the need to consider security upgrades for celebrities.
Mentioning that such attacks on celebrities were prevalent in the 1990s, Mr Kohli said a similar trend now is worrying.
Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025
Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.
Maharashtra MP Brings Up Baba Siddique Death
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also brought up the attack that killed veteran politician Baba Siddique and the firing outside actor Salman Khan's home.
"Baba Siddique ji's family is still awaiting justice after his shocking murder. Salman Khan forced to live in a bulletproof house. Now it is Saif Ali Khan All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery," Ms Chaturvedi said.
Saif Ali Khan Attacked: CCTV Shows No Entry After Midnight
CCTV cameras at Saif Ali Khan's home did not capture anyone entering the premises within two hours before the attack.
This points to the fact that whoever attacked the actor had entered the building earlier and had been waiting to strike. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attacker, who fled after stabbing the 54-year-old actor six times during a scuffle.
The attack reportedly took place around 2.30 am and police sources have said CCTV footage did not show anyone entering after midnight. Police suspect that the attacker entered the actor's home earlier and hid inside, sources said.
"If Celebrities Not Safe, Who Is?" Team Uddhav After Saif Ali Khan Stabbed
The life-threatening attack on actor Saif Ali Khan has triggered a political attack on the Devendra Fadnavis government, with Opposition parties in Maharashtra questioning the Maximum City's law and order situation.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), asked "if celebrities are not safe, who in Mumbai is".
What a shame that Mumbai sees another high profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big…— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 16, 2025
Mumbai Police Launch Probe Into Attack
Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam commented, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."
The actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical attention, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition remains under observation following surgery.
How The Attack Unfolded
The attack took place at the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Saif Ali Khan and his actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan reside. According to police reports, the intruder initially had a confrontation with Khan's maid.
As the actor intervened to defuse the situation, the intruder became aggressive, resulting in a scuffle. During the scuffle, Khan sustained injuries.
Saif Ali Khan Injured In Burglary Attempt At Residence
Actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during a scuffle with an intruder at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area.
Mumbai Police's Crime Branch officials arrived at the location to investigate the matter, as the actor is currently receiving medical treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.