Car Not Ready, Saif's Son Ibrahim Took Bleeding Father To Hospital In Auto

Actor Saif Ali Khan, bleeding heavily from six stab wounds, was rushed to Lilavati hospital in an auto-rickshaw by his elder son Ibrahim after the shock knife attack last night. Twenty-three-year-old Ibrahim, also an actor, helped his injured father into the three-wheeler after he could not find a car ready to leave. Determined not to lose time, Ibrahim and Saif got into the auto-rickshaw and rushed to the hospital, about two kilometres from Mr Khan's Bandra home.

A video captured moments after the attack shows Mr Khan's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan standing next to the auto-rickshaw and speaking to the house staff.

The 54-year-old actor suffered six stab injuries, one near his spine, during a fight with an intruder at his home late last night. He was operated upon and is now out of danger, his team has said. The team's statement adds that all other family members are safe.

Mr Khan's team has said it was attempted burglary. Police have referred to the attacker as an "intruder", but have not mentioned the robbery attempt angle.

CCTV cameras at Mr Khan's home did not capture anyone entering the premises within two hours before the attack, meaning that whoever attacked the actor had entered the building earlier and had been waiting to strike. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attacker, who fled after stabbing the actor.

Police suspect that the attacker is related to one of the house helps, who also gave him entry into the actor's home, sources have said. This help is now being questioned as Mumbai Police tries to get to the bottom of the shocking attack in one of the poshest areas of Mumbai.

The attack on the actor has sparked panic among other members of the cinema fraternity. Actor Pooja Bhatt has said she has never felt so unsafe and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for more police presence in Bandra.

The Opposition has launched a scathing attack on the NDA government and questioned how safe ordinary Mumbaikars are if celebrities are attacked like this.