Attacker Entered Room Of Saif's Son Jeh, Demanded Rs 1 Crore: Sources

The man who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan - at his home in Mumbai's posh Bandra West neighbourhood early Thursday morning - demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, police sources told NDTV this evening, citing a statement by a member of Mr Khan's domestic staff.

Three people - Saif Ali Khan, 54, and two staffers - were injured in the knife attack that followed the ransom demand. Mr Khan was stabbed six times, resulting in injuries to his spinal cord. He was rushed to the city's Lilavati Hospital - by his son Ibrahim in an auto-rickshaw after his car was delayed.

The actor's medical condition is now stable, doctors have said.

Mr Khan and his family - wife and fellow actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons - live in an apartment - spread over four floors - in a twelve-storey building in Bandra West.

Earlier today police sources told NDTV the attacker - who was looking to burgle the apartment - entered the compound via an adjacent. He was spotted in CCTV footage from a stairwell in the actor's home; he can be seen in a t-shirt and jeans, with an orange scarf on his shoulder.

A maid in Mr Khan's employ, Eliyama Phillipes, was the first to spot the intruder.

When she confronted him, he reportedly demanded a payment of Rs 1 crore. According to her statement, she then screamed, which alerted Mr Khan who then tried to fight the intruder.

He was stabbed six times in that fight, and a two-and-a-half inch fragment of the knife broke off and lodged in his spine. Doctors said he sustained "severe injuries to the thoracic spinal cord... two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by plastic surgery..."

The police have registered a case under sections of robbery, trespassing, and "grievous hurt caused while committing lurking house-trespass". The suspect has not yet been arrested.

The attack has thrown up tough questions about the response of the security guards on duty at the high-profile building, and how the intruder managed to enter the actor's home undetected.

It has also triggered a predictable political squabble, with the BJP-led state government under fire from the opposition and members of the film fraternity. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - who is also the Home Minister - called the attack 'unfortunate', but denied talk of Mumbai being unsafe.

This followed jabs from Shiv Sena (ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's faction) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who declared, "If celebrities are not safe, who in Mumbai is?"

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined the list of opposition figures targeting the BJP on this issue.

