Snatcher Escapes From Police Custody While Being Taken To Delhi Jail

A 19-year-old snatcher escaped the police while they were taking him to a prison, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Karan, a resident of Ram Bagh, Ranjeet Nagar.

He was arrested on Monday in connection with a snatching case registered at the Ranjeet Nagar police station. He was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody, a senior police officer said.

While he was being taken to Tihar jail in the custody of head constables Narender and Ravinder, the accused managed to free himself from their clutches and escaped. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

