Bengaluru's Most Notorious Chain Snatcher, Involved In Over 150 Cases, Arrested

In a major crackdown, Bengaluru Police have arrested Achyuta Kumar Gani, one of the city's most notorious serial chain snatchers, who is allegedly involved in over 160 cases of chain snatching and other theft-related crimes.

The arrest was made by Girinagar Police during the investigation of a chain-snatching incident reported on June 16, 2025. The accused had snatched a 50-gram gold chain from a woman outside her home under the pretext of asking for directions. Acting on reliable intelligence, police apprehended Gani along with his two-wheeler from Hosakerehalli, Desouza Nagar, on June 23.

During interrogation, Gani confessed not only to the Girinagar case but also to multiple other offences. A massive recovery of 541 grams of stolen gold jewellery from jewellery shops in Hyderabad and Palakkad, Kerala, has been made, valued at 52.89 lakh, in addition to the two-wheeler used in the crimes.

Police revealed that Gani is a repeat offender with a long criminal record. Despite having been arrested multiple times in the past, he has repeatedly managed to secure bail and return to committing crimes shortly after his release.

This time, police are exploring legal options to book him under stringent sections, including habitual offender provisions, to ensure he remains behind bars. Authorities are also considering invoking the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) or similar laws to prevent his early release.

So far, his arrest has helped solve at least 11 chain snatching and burglary cases.