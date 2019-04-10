Smriti Irani's Nomination From Amethi Tomorrow, Yogi Adityanath To Join

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Amethi on Thursday, where he will accompany union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani, who will be filing her nomination papers, a party spokesperson said.
The chief minister will also participate in a road show before the nomination and later address an election meeting, BJP's Amethi media in-charge Govind Singh said.
Ms Irani was to file her nomination on April 17, but since it is a holiday, she will now file the papers on April 11.
The Amethi parliamentary constituency, represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has four Assembly segments -- Tiloi, Gauriganj and Jagdishpur (reserved) in Amethi district and Salon (reserved) in Raebareli.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination today.
Amethi goes to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of voting.
