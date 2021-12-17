Sack Him: Smriti Irani Dares Congress On MLA's 'Enjoy Rape' Remark

Smriti Irani dared the Congress to sack Karnataka MLA K R Ramesh Kumar from the party.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar over his sexist comment in the ongoing state Assembly session and termed it "shameful", and dared the Congress to sack the legislator from the party.

In a veiled attack at Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ms Irani said, "The Congress leadership in Uttar Pradesh which always says that she is a girl and she can fight, sack the leader if you have courage".

"It is shameful that the Legislative Assembly which takes a pledge to protect the honour of women was used by a Congress leader to give a shameful statement against women," Ms Irani told ANI at Parliament today.

Ms Irani further said, "This narrow thinking of a Congress leader raised this question on the leadership of Congress which says in Uttar Pradesh that 'I am a girl and I can fight'. If you have the courage then you should first sack this leader from your party".

The Minister spoke while reacting to a question over Senior Congress leader Ramesh Kumar who stoked controversy in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday by saying "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."

Independent MP from Mandya in Karnataka, Sumanlata Ambrish also hit out at the Congress leader for his sexist remark.

"I think it's utterly reprehensible the way he has spoken to in the Assembly which is telecast live and watched by millions. God knows what kind of message that is being received," Ms Ambrish told ANI.

"This is not the first time he has spoken like this. As a speaker also, he had made a similar statement in the house and he had gotten away with it. I think, just by asking him to apologise is not going to be enough. Strict action has to be taken against such offenders because when you are holding such a high position in public you should be accountable and you should be made to be accountable for your actions and your words," said ms Ambrish.

Ms Ambarish said Mr Kumar doesn't deserve forgiveness for making such a statement, and strict action has to be taken against him to set an example for others.

"This just reflects the kind of very poor mindset of certain men. And I'm also disappointed that even other members in the Assembly were laughing at this kind of statement. Speaker also didn't censor him immediately. I think, we have to question ourselves like when people's representatives holding such high positions can make statements and get away with it," said the MP.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya termed the Congress leader's statement "extremely insensitive" and "derogatory".

"It disrespects women in every way. It also shows the culture of the Congress Party. And let me tell you that this is not the first time that he has spoken something so insensitive regarding rape and women. Even earlier, he had made a very similar remark," Mr Surya said.

"This perhaps shows that there is something seriously wrong disgustingly wrong with his mentality."

Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday made a controversial comment on rape.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr Kumar had said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are."