'Amethi Elected Me As 'Didi', Not MP,' Says Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani laid the foundation of Rajkiye Kanya Mahavidyalaya and a fire station building (File)

Union minister and Amethi Lok Sabha lawmaker Smriti Irani Saturday said people of the constituency elected her as their ''Didi'' (elder sister) and not a Member of Parliament, while underlining her resolve to do the best for the region.

She also claimed that she brought projects worth Rs 50 crore for the development of Amethi.

"Amethi has not elected me as an MP, but as their ''Didi'' (elder sister). Amethi is my home and I will always safeguard its respect," she said.

The Women and Child Development minister was speaking at a programme in Amethi's Jagdishpur area.

Talking about the importance of girls' education, she said, "Families should educate their girls. This will strengthen the house and society."

Ms Irani announced that every development block in the constituency will have a fire station to curb incidents of fire and that such stations will be built using MPLAD funds along with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The BJP leader laid the foundation of Rajkiye Kanya Mahavidyalaya and a fire station building. She also inaugurated 26 health centres.

Giving a stern message to the police regarding safety of women, she said, "Safety and honour of women is the biggest responsibility of the police administration. Stringent action should be initiated against any person who tries to play with the safety of women and their honour. I am saying this as an MP to the superintendents of police."

The Amethi lawmaker also participated in a mass marriage ceremony of 21 couples.

Ms Irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his bastion of Amethi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, in a major setback for the grand old party, in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability