Smriti Irani Meets Haryana Chief Minister, Discusses Women Welfare Issues

Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Khattar, new records have been set by the Haryana government under the 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' initiative, says Union Minister Smriti Irani.

All India | | Updated: June 09, 2019 20:32 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani appreciated Haryana's efforts in the field of women education.


New Delhi: 

Union Minister Smriti Irani today held a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on issues related to women welfare in the state.

Mr Khattar said: "After taking the charge as the Women and Child Development Minister, her first meeting today took place with the Haryana government. Officials of the department attended the meeting and the discussion related to women welfare."

Ms Irani appreciated the state's efforts in the field of women education and said: "Some key decisions were taken and directives issued regarding the welfare of women and children in Haryana."

She added: "We will again meet the Chief Minister on issues of women safety and women education. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Khattar, new records have been set by the Haryana government under the 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' initiative."

Senior officials of the Women and Child Development Department in Haryana were also present during the meeting.

