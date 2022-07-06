Smriti Irani, J Scindia Get Additional Portfolios As 2 Ministers Resign

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh today resigned from the Union Cabinet, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised their contributions during their ministerial tenure.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted their resignations and reassigned the Minority Affairs and Steel portfolios, which were held by Mr Naqvi and Mr Singh respectively.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs while Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Steel.

With Mr Naqvi resigning today and his Rajya Sabha term ending a day later, there will be no Muslim face in the Union Council of Ministers and among the BJP's 395 Members of Parliament.

R C P Singh, a former bureaucrat and JD(U) leader, resigned on his birthday, one year after joining the Union Cabinet from his party's quota.