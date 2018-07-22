"Smells Like Scam": Rahul Gandhi On Rafale Deal

Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter that PM Modi couldn't look him in the eye

All India | | Updated: July 22, 2018 20:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Smells Like Scam': Rahul Gandhi On Rafale Deal

Rahul Gandhi wrote PM Modi squirmed when asked about the price of Rafale (File)

New Delhi: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he smelled a scam in the Rafale deal, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "squirmed" when questions over the price of the fighter planes were raised in Parliament.

"The PM squirms when asked about the price of Rafale and refuses to look me in the eye. Sure smells like a scam," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also took a dig at Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "flip flops" on revealing details of the Rafale deal.

During the debate on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday, Mr Gandhi had said that French President had told him personally that there was no secret pact between the two government while Ms Sitharaman said there was.

"Our Defence Minister said she would, but now she won't. She flip flops between 'it's-not-a-secret' & 'it's-a-BIG-secret'," he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiParliament

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee Note

................................ Advertisement ................................