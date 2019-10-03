Navratri Day 5: Goddess Skandmata Is Worshipped Today. Know About Her

Skandmata goddess is worshipped on Day 5 of Navratri.

The nine-day Navratri festival began on September 29 and is being celebrated in a grand manner throughout the country. The Navratri festival worships the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The fifth day or panchami of the Navratri festival is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. Maa Skandmata is a four-armed deity who carries a lotus in two of her arms with a sacred Kamandalu and a bell in the other two. She also carries a little Kartworikeya on her lap. In the war against the demons, Maa Skandmata was chosen as commander-in-chief by the devtas or Gods. Goddess Skandmata is also worshipped in the form of Goddesses Parvati, Maheshwari and Gauri.

To appease Goddess Skandamata, devotees offer her fruits, especially bananas.

Yellow-coloured clothes are worn on the fifth day of Navratri, as dedication to Goddess Skandmata. Yellow colour stands for optimism and joy. This warm colour keeps the devotee cheerful all day.

On this auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a "Stuti" dedicated to Goddess Skandmata.

We bow to Maa Skandamata. May her blessings always remain on our society. Here is a Stuti. pic.twitter.com/VoqwIr6HVv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2019

Navratri marks the arrival of the autumn season in India. The tenth day after Navratri is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra when the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed into the water body.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.