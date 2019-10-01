Navratri: 9 Colours You Should Wear During 9 Days Of Festival

Navratri: Colours hold a special significance during the 9-day festival.

Navratri is a nine-day festival that celebrates the nine forms of goddess Durga. On each day of Navratri, a special colour is worn that is dedicated to a goddess and holds special significance. The tenth day is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra when the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed into the water body. In some places, demon king Ravana's effigies are burnt to signify the victory of good over evil. Navratri is a post-monsoon autumn festival, also called Sharad Navratri. This year, Navratri began on September 29, Sunday and will continue till October 7.

Navratri: Know About 9 Forms Of Godess Durga and Colours That Hold Importance For Each Day:

Navratri Day 1, September 29, Shailputri Puja, Colour: Orange

Goddess Shailputri, the goddess of the mountains, is worshipped on Day of Navratri. Colour orange is dedicated to the goddess Shailputri which stands for warmth and exuberance. Orange colour brings positive energy.

Navratri Day 2, September 30, Brahmacharini Puja, Colour: White

Dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, white colour is synonymous with purity and innocence and brings inner peace and security to a person.

Navratri Day 3, October 1, Chandraghanta Puja, Colour: Red

On day 3 of Navratri, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped and colour red is worn by the devotees. The colour red stands for passion and love and brings vigour and vitality in the devotee.

Navratri Day 4, October 2, Kushmanda Puja, Colour: Royal Blue

On Navratri's Day 4, royal blue colour is worn, dedicated to Godess Durga's Kushmanda form. Royal blue stands for panache and elegance. It represents richness and tranquillity.

Navratri: 9 forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped during Navratri.

Navratri Day 5, October 3, Skandamata Puja, Colour: Yellow

The colour stands for optimism and joy. This warm colour keeps the person cheerful all day. Yellow is dedicated to Godess Skandmata.

Navratri Day 6, October 4, Katyayani Puja, Colour: Green

Colour green symbolises new beginnings. Dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, green colour is won on Navratri's sixth day to evoke a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity.

Navratri Day 7, October 5, Kalaratri Puja, Colour: Grey

On the seventh day of Navratri, goddess Kalaratri is worshipped. Colour grey is worn. This colour alanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth.

Navratri Day 8, October 6, Mahagauri Puja, Colour: Purple

Goddess Mahaguari is worshiped on Day 8 of Navratri. Devotees wear purple on this day to receive blessings of Goddess Mahagauri. The colour represents richness and opulence.

Navratri Day 9, October 7, Siddhidatri Puja, Colour: Peacock Green

On the last day of Navratri, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshiped. Colour peacock green is worn on this day as it represents compassion.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.