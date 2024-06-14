Six-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Telangana; Accused Arrested: Police

The accused was arrested and a case of rape and murder was registered (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by a labourer at a rice mill in Peddapalli district of Telangana, police said on Friday.

The accused has been arrested under the POCSO Act.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who took serious note of the incident, said the government would extend support to the family of the girl, according to an official release on Friday night.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Sreenivasulu said the accused Balaram (35), who hails from Madhya Pradesh, was working as a labourer in a rice mill at Sultanabad in Peddapalli district.

"The accused took the minor girl (6) sleeping with her mother at a camp within the rice mill compound in the early hours of today. He raped her and when the girl raised an alarm, he throttled her neck and killed," he said.

The residents of the area who gathered there caught him, he added.

The accused was arrested. A case of rape and murder was registered, also invoking relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

The body of the victim was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the Commissioner said.

