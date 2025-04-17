Advertisement
6 Killed In Collision Between Bus, Autorickshaw In Gujarat: Police

The state transport bus was going towards Kutch from Himmatnagar, while the three-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction, said Patan District Superintendent of Police V K Nayi.

Read Time: 2 mins
6 Killed In Collision Between Bus, Autorickshaw In Gujarat: Police
An official said accident occurred near Sami village on Sami-Radhanpur highway. (Representational)
Patan:

 Six persons travelling in an autorickshaw were killed after their vehicle collided with a state transport bus in Gujarat's Patan district on Thursday, police said.

An official said the accident occurred near Sami village on the Sami-Radhanpur highway around 11.30 am.

The state transport bus was going towards Kutch from Himmatnagar, while the three-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction, said Patan District Superintendent of Police V K Nayi.

"All six persons travelling in the autorickshaw, including the driver, died on the spot. The impact was so intense that the mangled remains of the auto got stuck underneath the bus," said Nayi.

Prime facie, it appears that the bus driver lost control of the wheel while trying to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision, said the official.

The local police have started an investigation into the incident, Nayi added.

Radhanpur MLA and BJP leader Lavingji Thakor, who rushed to the spot after learning about the accident, said all six occupants of the auto died at the scene.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

