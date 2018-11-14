6 BSF Soliders Injured In Blast Set Off By Maoists In Chhattisgarh

The Maoists set off anImprovised Explosive Device or IED, the police said. (Representational)

Six BSF security personnel were injured in a blast set off by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur today. Two of the soldiers are said to be critical. Bijaupur was among the 18 constituencies that voted in the first phase of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The Maoists set off an Improvised Explosive Device or IED, the police said. The injured soldiers have been taken to a hospital.

On Monday, two personnel of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured in a gunfight between security forces and Maoists in Bijapur district.

The second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly election will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted on December 11