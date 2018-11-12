2 Soldiers Injured In Gunfight With Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

An IED was detonated early morning in Dantewada district (Representational)

Two personnel of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured in a gunfight between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The encounter started at 12:20 pm and is currently on, the police said.

The encounter took place at a forest in Pamed area, located around 500 km from the state capital Raipur. A team patrolling the area came under fire. As the security personnel retaliated, the Maoists fled the spot.

Reinforcement was rushed to the encounter site and efforts were on to evacuate the injured commandos by a helicopter, a police officer said.

This comes a day after a gunfight took place between security forces and Maoists in the city. The body of a Maoist, clad in a uniform, was recovered. Another Maoist was arrested. The exchange of fire had taken place in a forest when a team of the Special Task Force was out on an anti-Maoist operation.

In another encounter on Sunday in Antagarh village, a BSF personnel died of his injuries.

Polling in 18 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh elections is on with around 25 per cent voters' turnout till 1 pm.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated early morning in Dantewada district by Maoist, who had called for a boycott of the polls, the police said.

With inputs from PTI