'Situation Along LoC Can Escalate Any Time, We Are Prepared': Army Chief Bipin Rawat

We are prepared for a response along the retaliatory matrix, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said

The situation along the Line of Control can escalate at any time, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said today, adding that the army is prepared for a response.

"The situation along the LoC can escalate at any time. We are prepared for a response along the retaliatory matrix," said the outgoing army chief.

The statement comes amid reports of ceasefire violations and increased firing at the LoC since August, when the government ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories.

Yesterday, the army foiled a Pakistani Border Action Team strike along with firing at the Sunderbani sector.

Pakistan has repeatedly raised India's decision in international forums, calling it unilateral.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told parliament last month that "950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border" in Jammu and Kashmir were reported between August and October.

General Bipin Rawat is set to retire on December 31. Lt General Manoj Naravane is set to succeed him.