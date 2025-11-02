"Trump Doesn't Know What He Is Going To Do Tomorrow": Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, spoke of the uncertainty of modern times today, saying challenges are coming thick and fast, be it in terms of security or cyber warfare.

Speaking to students at the TRS College in his hometown Rewa, he said, the challenges in the coming days will be "instability, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity".

"You and I are completely clueless about what the future holds... What is Trump doing today? I think even Trump doesn't know what he is going to do tomorrow," he added.

"Challenges are coming so quickly that by the time you try to grasp an old challenge, a new one emerges, and the same security challenges our military faces. Whether it is on the border, terrorism, natural disasters, or cyber warfare. The new things that have started: space warfare, satellites, chemical, biological, radiological, and information warfare," he said.

"As you heard in Operation Sindoor, Karachi has been attacked. So much such news came, which seemed like news to us too. Where did it come from, who did it?... In the scope of all these challenges, you have to work on land, sky, water and all three," he added.

