Sitaram Yechury Submits Details Of Kashmir Visit In Supreme Court: Report

The affidavit was submitted in the court in a sealed envelope (File)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court giving details of his August 29 visit to the Kashmir Valley, during which he met his ailing colleague Yusuf Tarigami, party sources said.

An affidavit was submitted in the court in a sealed envelope.

The Supreme Court had permitted Mr Yechury to meet Mr Tarigami, a four-time former MLA, after he filed a habeas corpus petition.

Sources said the affidavit gave details of Mr Tarigami's health condition and stresses on the need for him to visit AIIMS, where he was being treated. It also talks about the situation in Kashmir which has been under heavy security cover since August 5, when the government abrogated the state's special status under Article 370.

Mr Yechury had attempted to visit Tarigami twice earlier, but was forced to return from the Srinagar airport.

It was only after the Supreme Court directions that the CPI(M) general secretary was allowed to step out of the airport on August 29.

