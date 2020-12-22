Sister Abhaya Murder: 2 Convicted By Kerala Court 28 Years After Crime

A special CBI court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram today delivered its verdict in a 28-year-old case as it found a priest and nun guilty of a nun's murder. Sister Abhaya, 21, was murdered and her body was dumped inside the well of a convent in Kottayam in 1992.

Among those convicted is Father Thomas Kottoor, who was a Vicar and taught Sister Abhaya psychology at Kottayam's BCM College. He was also Secretary to the then Bishop. He later rose to be Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese in Kottayam.

Another convict, Sister Sephy, stayed in the same hostel as Sister Abhaya and was de facto in-charge of the hostel.

Both of them have been found guilty of murder and destruction of evidence. Father Thomas Kottoor has also been convicted of house-trespassing.

As per the CBI, Sister Abhaya was witness to intimate contacts between Kottoor, another Father, Jose Poothrikkayil, and Sephy on March 27, 1992 as she went from her hostel room to the kitchen at around 4.15 AM.

Between 4:15 AM and 5 AM, the accused allegedly hit Sister Abhaya with a blunt object and threw her body in to the well to cover-up the crime.

Two years ago, Poothrikkayil, one of those initially accused, was acquitted by a special CBI court. However, discharge petitions of the other two - Kottoor and Sephy - were rejected.

The incident was initially labelled as "death by suicide" by police and Crime Branch officials. Amid protests and petitions, the case was transferred to the CBI.

The central agency's first three final reports were rejected by the court that wanted a more thorough investigation.

The court pointed to various discrepancies, including the fact that dogs did not bark that night, the fact that the kitchen door was latched from outside and that residents of the convent did not hear the sound of Sister Abhaya "falling" into the well.

Human rights activist Jomon Puthenpurackal is the lone surviving member of the panel that fought for justice for Sister Abhaya.

