"We Are Alive": Five Bihar Villagers Declared 'Dead' On Voter List Ahead Of Elections

With less than a month to go of the first phase of the Bihar elections, at least five residents of Batsar village in Dhoraiya block were surprised to find themselves marked "dead" on the draft voter list.

On Friday, the residents from the village's booth number 216 approached BDO Arvind Kumar with a memorandum that said: "Sir, we are alive."

The affected voters are Mohan Sah (Serial No. 2), Sanjay Yadav (Serial No. 175), Ramroop Yadav (Serial No. 211), Narendra Kumar Das (Serial No. 364), and Vishnvar Prasad (Serial No. 380).

Led by social worker Indradev Mandal, the five men raised concerns that the error may well prevent them from exercising their franchise.

BDO Kumar assured immediate action, instructing the BLO to fill Form-6 and reinstate the names. He added that no eligible voter would be deprived of their right to vote.

Earlier, 15 people were shown as "dead" on the voter's list in Dumri village of Bagahi Panchayat in Champaran.

Sonia Sharan, who died in 2018, and her son, Manit Mani, who died in February 2025, were incorrectly listed as eligible voters. Even people who had died as far back as 2016 were still on the voter list.

The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes on November 14.